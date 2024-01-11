Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series I Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, COF.PRI was trading at a 22.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.95% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :
In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are off about 0.4%.
Also see: CIVI Split History
Institutional Holders of KWEB
Institutional Holders of SPG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.