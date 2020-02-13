Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series H Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: COF.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $26.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, COF.PRH was trading at a 9.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.99% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRH shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H :

In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: COF.PRH) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 0.2%.

