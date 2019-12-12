Markets
Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: COF.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.55), with shares changing hands as low as $25.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.34% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, COF.PRF was trading at a 3.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.19% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: COF.PRF) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 2.1%.

