Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) three-year earnings growth trails the 26% YoY shareholder returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But we wouldn't complain about the gain over the last three years. In fact the stock is up 89%, which is better than the market return of 88%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Capital One Financial investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Capital One Financial was able to grow its EPS at 56% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.28.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:COF Earnings Per Share Growth January 7th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Capital One Financial has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Capital One Financial's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Capital One Financial's TSR for the last 3 years was 98%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Capital One Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 38% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Capital One Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Capital One Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

