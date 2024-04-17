Capital One Financial (XTRA:CFX) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 142.82

The average one-year price target for Capital One Financial (XTRA:CFX) has been revised to 142.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 135.25 dated March 10, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.91 to a high of 183.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.02% from the latest reported closing price of 119.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFX is 0.37%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 423,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 25,221K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,403K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 18,944K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,409K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 16.79% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,990K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,029K shares, representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,992K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,680K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 23.88% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 12,471K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

