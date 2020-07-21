Markets
Capital One Financial Posts Adj. Loss In Q2; Total Net Revenue Down 10%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) reported a second quarter adjusted net loss per share of $1.61 compared to profit of $3.37, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total net revenue was $6.56 billion compared to $7.13 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Capital One Financial were down nearly 4% after hours.

