Capital One Financial (DB:CFX) Price Target Increased by 24.63% to 275.46

The average one-year price target for Capital One Financial (DB:CFX) has been revised to 275,46 € / share. This is an increase of 24.63% from the prior estimate of 221,01 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 209,50 € to a high of 324,29 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.84% from the latest reported closing price of 157,55 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an decrease of 832 owner(s) or 27.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFX is 0.38%, an increase of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.64% to 548,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,736K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,051K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,904K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,276K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,070K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,102K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 12,476K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,838K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,825K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,025K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 5.30% over the last quarter.

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