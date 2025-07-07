Capital One Financial Corp's Preferred Stock Series J Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.20), with shares changing hands as low as $18.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, COF.PRJ was trading at a 25.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRJ shares, versus COF:
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J:
In Monday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 1.5%.
