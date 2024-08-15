Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :
In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 0.9%.
