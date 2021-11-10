Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 11/12/21, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: COF.PRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/1/21. As a percentage of COF.PRH's recent share price of $25.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of COF.PRH to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRH shares open for trading on 11/12/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.91%, which compares to an average yield of 5.21% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRH shares, versus COF:

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H :

In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: COF.PRH) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.