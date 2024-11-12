News & Insights

Markets
COF.PRI

Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I Ex-Dividend Reminder

November 12, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 11/14/24, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/2/24. As a percentage of COF.PRI's recent share price of $20.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of COF.PRI to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRI shares open for trading on 11/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :

COF.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Albemarle shares outstanding history
 MSJ Videos
 Institutional Holders of ZSL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Albemarle shares outstanding history -> MSJ Videos -> Institutional Holders of ZSL -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COF.PRI
COF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.