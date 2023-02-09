Markets
COF.PRI

Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

February 09, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

On 2/13/23, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of COF.PRI's recent share price of $21.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of COF.PRI to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRI shares open for trading on 2/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.78%, which compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :

COF.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 0.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

