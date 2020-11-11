Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/13/20, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/1/20. As a percentage of COF.PRI's recent share price of $25.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of COF.PRI to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRI shares open for trading on 11/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.87%, which compares to an average yield of 5.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:
Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I :
In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are down about 2.7%.
