Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 16th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of March.

Capital One Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capital One Financial has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $117.62. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Capital One Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:COF Historic Dividend February 11th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Capital One Financial's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.0% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Capital One Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 23% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Capital One Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Capital One Financial's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you want to look further into Capital One Financial, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Capital One Financial and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

