Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insiders may have anticipated weakness, ditched US$5.5m worth of stock even though prices were low

Capital One Financial Corporation's (NYSE:COF) value has fallen 12% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$5.5m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$135 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Capital One Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President of Card, Michael Wassmer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$156 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$153. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Capital One Financial didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:COF Insider Trading Volume October 28th 2021

Does Capital One Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Capital One Financial insiders own about US$651m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Capital One Financial Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Capital One Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Capital One Financial insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Capital One Financial (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

