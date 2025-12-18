Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Capital One (COF). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 18.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $244.82 in the previous session. Capital One has gained 34.3% since the start of the year compared to the 15.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 58.1% return for the Zacks Financial - Consumer Loans industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 21, 2025, Capital One reported EPS of $5.95 versus consensus estimate of $4.2 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.09%.

For the current fiscal year, Capital One is expected to post earnings of $19.77 per share on $53.26 in revenues. This represents a 41.62% change in EPS on a 36.18% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $20.06 per share on $62.54 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 1.48% and 17.41%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Capital One may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Capital One has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.3X versus its peer group's average of 8.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Capital One an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Capital One currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Capital One fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Capital One shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does COF Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of COF have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Enova International, Inc. (ENVA). ENVA has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Enova International, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 10.16%, and for the current fiscal year, ENVA is expected to post earnings of $14.12 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

Shares of Enova International, Inc. have gained 34.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.83X and a P/CF of 14.85X.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for COF and ENVA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

