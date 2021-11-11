Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $156.28, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COF was $156.28, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $177.95 and a 89.36% increase over the 52 week low of $82.53.

COF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) and LendingClub Corporation (LC). COF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $26.78. Zacks Investment Research reports COF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 360.31%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cof Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COF as a top-10 holding:

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF (EQOP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HIPR with an increase of 9.62% over the last 100 days. DFNL has the highest percent weighting of COF at 9.35%.

