Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $156.28, the dividend yield is 1.54%.
The previous trading day's last sale of COF was $156.28, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $177.95 and a 89.36% increase over the 52 week low of $82.53.
COF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) and LendingClub Corporation (LC). COF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $26.78. Zacks Investment Research reports COF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 360.31%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cof Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to COF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have COF as a top-10 holding:
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
- Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
- Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)
- Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF (EQOP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is HIPR with an increase of 9.62% over the last 100 days. DFNL has the highest percent weighting of COF at 9.35%.
