Dividends
COF

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.55, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COF was $75.55, representing a -29.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.59 and a 98.82% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

COF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). COF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports COF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -76.84%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have COF as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVM with an increase of 8.51% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of COF at 4.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COF

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular