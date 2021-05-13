Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $152.97, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COF was $152.97, representing a -4.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.37 and a 194.68% increase over the 52 week low of $51.91.

COF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). COF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.23. Zacks Investment Research reports COF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 199.33%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COF as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 35.51% over the last 100 days. FCPI has the highest percent weighting of COF at 77%.

