Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COF was $117.16, representing a -1.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.43 and a 208.32% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

COF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). COF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports COF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 108.9%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 40.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COF at 4.57%.

