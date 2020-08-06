Dividends
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.67, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COF was $64.67, representing a -39.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.59 and a 70.18% increase over the 52 week low of $38.

COF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). COF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.37. Zacks Investment Research reports COF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -118.83%, compared to an industry average of -17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have COF as a top-10 holding:

  • John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMF with an increase of 11.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COF at 1.35%.

