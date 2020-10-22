Capital One Financial Corp. Reveals Gain In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.32 billion, or $5.06 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $2.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $7.38 billion from $6.96 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.32 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.06 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $7.38 Bln vs. $6.96 Bln last year.

