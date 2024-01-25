Capital One Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.64 billion, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $3.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $2.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $9.51 billion from $9.04 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.64 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $3.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.64 -Revenue (Q4): $9.51 Bln vs. $9.04 Bln last year.

