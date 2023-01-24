Capital One Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.16 billion, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $2.30 billion, or $5.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $2.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $9.04 billion from $8.12 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.16 Bln. vs. $2.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.03 vs. $5.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.84 -Revenue (Q4): $9.04 Bln vs. $8.12 Bln last year.

