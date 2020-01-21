Capital One Financial Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.04 billion, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $2.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $7.43 billion from $7.01 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.15 Bln. vs. $0.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.49 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q4): $7.43 Bln vs. $7.01 Bln last year.

