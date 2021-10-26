Capital One Financial Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.99 billion, or $6.78 per share. This compares with $2.32 billion, or $5.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.02 billion or $6.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $7.83 billion from $7.38 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $3.02 Bln. vs. $2.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.86 vs. $5.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.38 -Revenue (Q3): $7.83 Bln vs. $7.38 Bln last year.

