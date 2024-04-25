Capital One Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.20 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $887 million, or $2.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.40 billion from $8.90 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.20 Bln. vs. $887 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.13 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.40 Bln vs. $8.90 Bln last year.

