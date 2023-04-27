Capital One Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $887 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $2.32 billion, or $5.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $887 million or $2.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $8.90 billion from $8.17 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $887 Mln. vs. $2.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.31 vs. $5.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.92 -Revenue (Q1): $8.90 Bln vs. $8.17 Bln last year.

