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Capital One Financial Corp. Q1 Sales Increase

April 21, 2026 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced a profit for first quarter of $2.174 billion

The company's earnings came in at $2.174 billion, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $1.404 billion, or $3.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.752 billion or $4.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 52.3% to $15.231 billion from $10.000 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.174 Bln. vs. $1.404 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.34 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue: $15.231 Bln vs. $10.000 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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