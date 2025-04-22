Capital One Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.32 billion, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $3.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 billion or $4.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $10.000 billion from $9.402 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.45 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue: $10.000 Bln vs. $9.402 Bln last year.

