Capital One Financial Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.49, changing hands as high as $159.91 per share. Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COF's low point in its 52 week range is $115.31 per share, with $177.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.38. The COF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

