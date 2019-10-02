Capital One Financial (COF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.29, changing hands as low as $85.92 per share. Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.90 per share, with $98.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.53.

