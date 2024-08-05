News & Insights

Markets
COF

Capital One Financial (COF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

August 05, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.49, changing hands as low as $128.22 per share. Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Capital One Financial Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, COF's low point in its 52 week range is $88.23 per share, with $153.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.73. The COF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 GSIG Options Chain
 AAN Videos
 IGIC YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.