Capital One Financial (COF) Price Target Increased by 7.24% to 121.03

The average one-year price target for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) has been revised to 121.03 / share. This is an increase of 7.24% from the prior estimate of 112.85 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.87 to a high of 153.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.33% from the latest reported closing price of 129.20 / share.

Capital One Financial Declares $0.60 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 received the payment on November 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $129.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.33%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 431,976K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 28,403K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,714K shares, representing a decrease of 22.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 19,409K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,090K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 8.41% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 19,029K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,627K shares, representing a decrease of 24.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,680K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,074K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 12,471K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.