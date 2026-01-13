Capital One Financial (BIT:1COF) Price Target Increased by 10.51% to 249.43

The average one-year price target for Capital One Financial (BIT:1COF) has been revised to €249.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.51% from the prior estimate of €225.72 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €182.15 to a high of €281.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.48% from the latest reported closing price of €202.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COF is 0.50%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 657,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,051K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,964K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COF by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,571K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,428K shares , representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COF by 90.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,155K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,593K shares , representing an increase of 41.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COF by 80.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,276K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,319K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COF by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,102K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,009K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COF by 51.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.