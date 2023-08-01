Capital One Financial (BER:CFX) Price Target Increased by 6.39% to 108.77

The average one-year price target for Capital One Financial (BER:CFX) has been revised to 108.77 / share. This is an increase of 6.39% from the prior estimate of 102.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.60 to a high of 137.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from the latest reported closing price of 104.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFX is 0.35%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 427,799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,170K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 2.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,542K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,327K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,598K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,124K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,631K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,062K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,143K shares, representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 17.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.