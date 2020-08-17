Capital One Files Patent for AI That Would Slice, Dice Social Media to Find Crypto Trading Picks

Capital One has moved to patent an artificial intelligence platform capable of turning the internetâs 24/7 cryptocurrency informational overload into actionable trading recommendations.Â

Capital Oneâs âcredibility analysis engineâ would sort through and analyze price speculations from Telegram, Twitter and Reddit crypto influencers; hacking news; regulatory headlines; YouTube videos; protocol blog posts and more, according to the Aug. 13 patent application.

This AI-backed engine would then weigh these signals against historical trends and source track-records to generate a âmarket trend predictionâ for the cryptocurrencies, the filing said.

The result: a âpersonalized trading decisionâ for cryptocurrencies that users could opt toÂ execute on the platform, according to the application.

âIt would be impossible for human traders to track,â digest, decipher and trade on the entire breadth of cryptocurrencies intelligence alone, Capital One said in the application.

Capital One did not immediately respond to CoinDesk questions on what it plans to do with its AI credibility engine or if the platform is already in use.Â

