Capital One exec Raghu sells 24,786 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Capital One (COF) executive Ravi Raghu disclosed the sale of 24,786 common shares of the company on November 5 at a price of $165 per share.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COF:
- Trump’s Victory Sparks Market Surge: The Winners and Losers of the “Trump Trade”
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 6th
- Capital One discloses NORA letter from CFPB over possible enforcement action
- Capital One price target raised to $185 from $170 at Wells Fargo
- Capital One put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.