Capital One (COF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Capital One (COF) closed the most recent trading day at $130.89, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit card issuer and bank had lost 5.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Capital One will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Capital One is projected to report earnings of $5.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.01 billion, up 12.61% from the year-ago period.

COF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.15 per share and revenue of $33.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.23% and +8.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Capital One. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% lower. Capital One is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Capital One has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.33.

Investors should also note that COF has a PEG ratio of 0.4 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. COF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

