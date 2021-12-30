Capital One (COF) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Capital One (COF) closed at $145.49, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the credit card issuer and bank had gained 5.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Capital One as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Capital One to post earnings of $5.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.87 billion, up 7.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.63 per share and revenue of $30.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +413.1% and +5.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Capital One. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Capital One is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Capital One is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.73, which means Capital One is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that COF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Consumer Loans stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

