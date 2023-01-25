Capital One (COF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Capital One (COF) reported $9.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $2.82 for the same period compares to $5.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 billion, representing a surprise of +0.4%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 6.84% compared to the 6.89% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6.84% compared to the 6.89% average estimate based on six analysts. Average Balance-Total earning assets : $421.05 billion compared to the $415.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $421.05 billion compared to the $415.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency ratio : 56.19% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 55.4%.

: 56.19% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 55.4%. Net charge-off rate : 1.86% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.47%.

: 1.86% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.47%. Total revenue-Commercial Banking [$M] : $781 million versus $928.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change.

: $781 million versus $928.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change. Total revenue-Consumer Banking [$M] : $2.53 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $2.53 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Total revenue-Credit Card-Domestic [$M] : $5.67 billion versus $5.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.

: $5.67 billion versus $5.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change. Total revenue-Other : -$256 million versus -$334.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$256 million versus -$334.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenue-Credit Card [$M] : $5.98 billion compared to the $5.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.

: $5.98 billion compared to the $5.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year. Net Interest Income : $7.20 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.16 billion.

: $7.20 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.16 billion. Total Non-Interest Income : $1.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion.

: $1.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion. Interchange: $1.18 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Capital One here>>>



Shares of Capital One have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

