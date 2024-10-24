Capital One (COF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Capital One (COF) reported revenue of $10.01 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.51, compared to $4.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.82 billion, representing a surprise of +2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $454.48 billion versus $452.68 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $454.48 billion versus $452.68 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 7.1% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 7.1% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. Net charge-off rate : 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 53.1% versus 52.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 53.1% versus 52.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-off rate - Consumer Banking : 2.1% versus 1.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2.1% versus 1.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card : 5.6% versus 5.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.6% versus 5.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge-off rate - Commercial Banking : 7.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 7.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total net revenue- Credit Card : $7.25 billion compared to the $7.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $7.25 billion compared to the $7.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking : $2.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

: $2.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $6.87 billion versus $6.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $6.87 billion versus $6.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Total net revenue- Other : -$336 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$416.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%.

: -$336 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$416.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking: $888 million compared to the $878.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

Shares of Capital One have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

