Capital One (COF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Capital One (COF) reported revenue of $9.51 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.14, compared to $3.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28, the EPS surprise was -4.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 6.7% versus 6.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6.7% versus 6.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-off rate : 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 52% versus 53.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 52% versus 53.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $450.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $450.15 billion.

: $450.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $450.15 billion. Net charge-off rate - Consumer Banking : 1.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.

: 1.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.8%. Net charge-off rate - Commercial Banking : 0.2% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - International card businesses : 5% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Total net revenue- Credit Card : $6.80 billion compared to the $6.85 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $6.80 billion compared to the $6.85 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking : $2.20 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $2.20 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $6.44 billion compared to the $6.46 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $6.44 billion compared to the $6.46 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Total net revenue- Other : -$371 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$443.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%.

: -$371 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$443.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking: $880 million versus $869.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.

Shares of Capital One have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

