Capital One (COF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Capital One (COF) reported revenue of $10 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.06, compared to $3.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 59% versus 53.4% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 59% versus 53.4% estimated by eight analysts on average. Net charge-off rate : 3.4% versus 3.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.6% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 6.9% compared to the 7% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 6.9% compared to the 7% average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $462.77 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $461.83 billion.

: $462.77 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $461.83 billion. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 14.9% compared to the 15% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.9% compared to the 15% average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card : 6.1% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.1% versus 6.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-off rate - Consumer Banking : 1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2%.

: 1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2%. Total net revenue- Credit Card : $7.17 billion versus $7.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $7.17 billion versus $7.27 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking : $2.13 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

: $2.13 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $6.80 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $6.80 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Total net revenue- Other : -$175 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$347.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -55.8%.

: -$175 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$347.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -55.8%. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking: $884 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $853.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Shares of Capital One have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

