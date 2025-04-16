Capital One (COF) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Capital One (COF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.03 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Capital One metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net revenue- Credit Card' at $7.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- Consumer Banking' should come in at $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic' stands at $6.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total net revenue- Commercial Banking' to come in at $853.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 53.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 54.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net charge-off rate' will reach 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 7.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $461.03 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $447.80 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card' reaching 6.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 15.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 16.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - Domestic credit card' of 6.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Capital One here>>>



Over the past month, Capital One shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

