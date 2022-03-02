Capital One (COF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Capital One (COF) closed the most recent trading day at $141.20, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the credit card issuer and bank had lost 6.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Capital One as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Capital One is projected to report earnings of $5.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8 billion, up 12.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.11 per share and revenue of $33.12 billion, which would represent changes of -25.38% and +8.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Capital One should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Capital One is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Capital One's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.18.

Meanwhile, COF's PEG ratio is currently 0.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. COF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.