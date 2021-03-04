Capital One (COF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Capital One (COF) closed at $125.94, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the credit card issuer and bank had gained 16.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COF as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.58, up 218.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.95 billion, down 4.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.14 per share and revenue of $28.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.91% and -0.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% higher. COF is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that COF has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.97, so we one might conclude that COF is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that COF has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Consumer Loans was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.