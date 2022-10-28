Capital One (COF) Down on Q3 Earnings Miss as Provisions Rise

Shares of Capital One COF lost 4.7% in after-hours trading in response to lower-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Earnings of $4.20 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03. The bottom line also plunged 38% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $5.12.



Results were adversely impacted by higher provisions for credit losses on the worsening macroeconomic environment and recessionary fears. Also, an increase in operating expenses acted as a headwind.



Yet, a robust improvement in loan balances and higher interest rates aided net interest income (NII). Further decent consumer sentiments supported the credit card business and non-interest income.



Net income available to common shareholders was $1.62 billion, plunging 46% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total net revenues were $8.81 billion, up 12% from the prior-year quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.60 billion. We had projected revenues to be $8.52 billion.



NII improved 14% from the prior-year quarter to $7 billion. Net interest margin (NIM) surged 45 basis points (bps) to 6.80%. This was largely driven by lower average cash and securities balances and higher yields on average interest-earning assets. Our estimates for NII and NIM were $6.67 billion and 6.69%, respectively.



Non-interest income of $1.8 billion rose 8%. This was primarily attributable to growth in net interchange fees (up 17%) and service charges and other customer-related fees (up 2%). On the other hand, other non-interest income declined 22%. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $1.85 billion.



Non-interest expenses were $4.95 billion, rising 18%. The increase was mainly due to a 32% surge in professional services and a 30% rise in marketing costs. We had expected this metric to be $4.94 billion.



Efficiency ratio was 56.21%, up from 53.46% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.



As of Sep 30, 2022, loans held for investment were $303.9 billion, up 3% from the prior quarter. Total deposits, as of the same date, also grew 3% to $317.2 billion.

Credit Quality Worsens

Provision for credit losses was $1.67 billion in the reported quarter against a provision benefit of $342 million in the prior-year quarter. We had anticipated the metric to be $1.07 billion.



The 30-plus day performing delinquency rate rose 61 bps to 2.58%. Also, the net charge-off rate jumped 57 bps year over year to 1.24%.



However, allowance, as a percentage of reported loans held for investment, was 4.02%, down 41 bps.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Deteriorates

As of Sep 30, 2022, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.6%, down from 15.7% a year ago. Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2% as of Sep 30, 2022, down from 13.8%.



At the end of the third quarter, return on average assets was 1.52%, down from the year-ago period’s 2.92%. Return on average common equity was 13.01%, down from 20.52%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Capital One repurchased 2.9 million shares for $313 million.

Our View

Capital One’s strategic acquisitions, rise in demand for consumer loans, higher rates and steady improvement in the card business position it well for long-term growth. However, mounting expenses and a deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop are major near-term concerns.



