Capital One Checking And Savings Bonuses Of May 2022: Get Up To $450 For A New Account

Capital One is one of the largest banks by assets in the nation. It aims to attract even more customers and deposits by offering $250 for opening a personal checking account and up to $450 for a new personal savings account.

Along with bonus offers, checking and savings accounts from Capital One come with some perks: no monthly fees or account minimums, a large ATM network, access to paychecks up to two days early, and a 50% discount on coffee purchases at the growing network of Capital One Cafés.

How Can You Earn a Capital One Bonus?

Capital One offers relatively competitive and easy-to-earn welcome bonuses to new customers opening checking and savings accounts.

To earn a checking account bonus: Open an account and complete a minimum amount of direct deposits within a qualifying period.

Open an account and complete a minimum amount of direct deposits within a qualifying period. To earn a savings account bonus: Make a required deposit to open a new account and maintain your balance for a certain length of time.

Here are the details on Capital One’s limited-time welcome offers for new customers. Offer details are accurate as of May 25, 2022.

Capital One Promotions for 2022

Account Bonus:

Capital One’s 360 Checking account is good for people who want to keep fees to a minimum and don’t need a physical bank location. If you use your checking account to receive your paycheck, pay bills, get cash and deposit the occasional check, a 360 Checking account could be a great fit for you.

What is the offer? .

. What is considered a direct deposit? A direct deposit is a payment to your account, such as your paycheck, pension or government benefit. Person-to-person (P2P) payments from services like Venmo and Zelle do not count.

A direct deposit is a payment to your account, such as your paycheck, pension or government benefit. Person-to-person (P2P) payments from services like Venmo and Zelle do not count. When do you receive your bonus? You’ll receive your bonus by the last day of the calendar month, five months after you open your account. For example, if you open your account in June 2022, you will receive your bonus by Nov. 30, 2022.

You’ll receive your bonus by the last day of the calendar month, five months after you open your account. For example, if you open your account in June 2022, you will receive your bonus by Nov. 30, 2022. Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes. This offer is available for new accounts opened by June 21, 2022.

Yes. This offer is available for new accounts opened by June 21, 2022. Is there an offer code for this promotion? Yes. Use promo code BONUS250 when opening your account.

Bonus:

You can earn a $150 bonus for opening a new 360 Performance Savings account with Capital One. That’s a good deal if you’ve been looking for a place to stash an emergency fund or save for another goal. The account pays , a competitive rate when compared to the best savings accounts on the market.

What is the offer? Earn a . Your deposit must be “externally sourced funds,” meaning they come from a source not affiliated with Capital One.

Earn a . Your deposit must be “externally sourced funds,” meaning they come from a source not affiliated with Capital One. When do you receive your bonus? Your bonus will be paid by the 12th day of the calendar month, six months after opening your account. For example, if you open your account in June 2022, you will receive your bonus by December 12, 2022.

Your bonus will be paid by the 12th day of the calendar month, six months after opening your account. For example, if you open your account in June 2022, you will receive your bonus by December 12, 2022. Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes—the offer available to new customers who open an account on or before June 29, 2022.

Yes—the offer available to new customers who open an account on or before June 29, 2022. Is there an offer code for this promotion? Yes. Use promo code SAVE22 when opening your account.

Bonus:

Capital One’s savings account bonus is more generous if you deposit a minimum of $50,000. New customers who open a 360 Performance Savings account and deposit $50,000 or more are eligible for a $450 welcome bonus.

What is the offer? Earn a . Your deposit must be “externally sourced funds,” meaning they come from a source not affiliated with Capital One.

Earn a . Your deposit must be “externally sourced funds,” meaning they come from a source not affiliated with Capital One. When do you receive your bonus? Your bonus will be paid by the 12th day of the calendar month, six months after your account open date. For example, if you open your account in June 2022, you will receive your bonus by Dec. 12, 2022.

Your bonus will be paid by the 12th day of the calendar month, six months after your account open date. For example, if you open your account in June 2022, you will receive your bonus by Dec. 12, 2022. Is there a time limit on the offer? Yes. This short-term offer available to new customers who open an account on or before June 29, 2022.

Yes. This short-term offer available to new customers who open an account on or before June 29, 2022. Is there an offer code for this promotion? Yes. Use promo code SAVE22 when opening your account.

How Good Are Capital One’s Welcome Bonuses?

Capital One’s promotional welcome bonuses are competitive with the best bank bonuses available. If you’re comfortable banking online, this bank’s bonus offers provide a great way to earn some money while switching your business to a bank that will work well for you.

But there’s a downside. Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings account bonus offer requires a high deposit amount to qualify. You can earn a or earn a .

If your balance drops below $20,000 or $50,000 during the qualification period, even for a day, you may not receive your bonus.

If you decide to open a Capital One savings account and want to earn the bonus, make sure you can tie up the required amount of cash for a few months.

The Benefits of Capital One

Capital One offers customers a straightforward banking experience with minimal fees and competitive APYs. If you don’t often need to visit a physical branch, banking with Capital One is a good way to make sure you’re not paying a monthly fee for an account.

Here are some other features that Capital One offers:

Overdraft options . Capital One allows you to select what happens if you overdraw your account. You can have Capital One decline transactions, automatically transfer money from another account or temporarily carry a negative account balance on approved transactions.

. Capital One allows you to select what happens if you overdraw your account. You can have Capital One decline transactions, automatically transfer money from another account or temporarily carry a negative account balance on approved transactions. Early paycheck . When you sign up for direct deposit of your paycheck or other periodic payment, Capital One can make your payment amount available up to two days before receiving the funds.

. When you sign up for direct deposit of your paycheck or other periodic payment, Capital One can make your payment amount available up to two days before receiving the funds. Cash deposits . Using the Add Cash in Store feature with Capital One’s mobile app, you can deposit up to $999 in cash each day at CVS locations.

. Using the Add Cash in Store feature with Capital One’s mobile app, you can deposit up to $999 in cash each day at CVS locations. Capital One Cafés. If you need help with your account, you can visit a Capital One Café, available in select locations, and chat with an ambassador. If you hold a Capital One debit or credit card, you can get 50% off a handcrafted coffee beverage.

What Else Should You Know About Capital One Offers?

Your Bonus May Be Taxable

The bonus you earn from opening a Capital One checking or savings account might be considered taxable income. Capital One will report your bonus as interest income on a Form 1099-INT to the IRS, and send the information to your state revenue authority if required.

You Must Be a New Customer

To qualify for the new account bonus, you must not have held or been a secondary account holder of a comparable account with Capital One since Jan. 1, 2019.

Customers who have held a 360 Checking account will not qualify for the checking account promotion. Customers who have held a 360 Performance Savings, 360 Savings, 360 Money Market, Savings Now or Confidence Savings account do not qualify for the savings account bonus.

Bottom Line

Capital One has taken the complexity out of banking to offer an experience with few fees for customers who are comfortable banking online. In addition to providing a straightforward experience, Capital One’s accounts feature perks like no-fee overdrafts, early paycheck opportunities and access to Capital One Cafés.

For a limited time, you can earn $250 if you open a new checking account or up to $450 if you open a new savings account.

