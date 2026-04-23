Capital Management Cuts WisdomTree Stake by 79%, Selling $6.9 Million Worth of Shares

Key Points

Capital Management sold 443,826 shares of WisdomTree in Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of roughly $6.9 million based on quarterly average pricing.

After the sale, the fund's quarter-end position in WisdomTree fell by $5.1 million -- a figure that reflects both the share reduction and stock price movement during the period.

The remaining stake of 118,060 shares is valued at approximately $1.72 million and now represents just 0.29% of the fund's assets under management (AUM).

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 23, 2026, Capital Management Corp. sold 443,826 shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) in the first quarter, trimming its position by roughly 79%. The estimated transaction value was approximately $6.9 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund held 118,060 shares of WT at quarter-end, and the reported net position change -- reflecting both share sales and stock price movement during the period -- was a decrease of $5.1 million.

What else to know

Following this reduction, WisdomTree represents just 0.29% of the fund's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IDCC: $34.1 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE: PBI: $29.7 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE: GTN: $26.9 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSE: AEM: $26.4 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE: ACU: $22.5 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, WisdomTree shares were trading at $16.94, up about 102% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 70 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $493.8 million Net income (TTM) $109.1 million Dividend yield 0.70%

Company snapshot

WisdomTree is a New York-based asset manager and one of the larger ETF-focused firms operating across the U.S. and Europe.

Manages ETFs across equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, and alternatives, with over $144 billion in AUM as of year-end 2025.

Differentiates itself through proprietary, fundamentally weighted index methodologies and a growing suite of digital asset and tokenized fund products.

Also provides index licensing and investment advisory services to institutional clients, including retirement plan sponsors.

What this transaction means for investors

At first glance, Capital Management’s decision to unload 79% of its WisdomTree stake might look like a vote of no confidence -- but the details tell a more nuanced story. WisdomTree shares have more than doubled over the past year, and institutional trimming after a run like that is often simple profit-taking or portfolio rebalancing rather than a fundamental change in outlook. For a firm like Capital Management -- which focuses on cash flow-rich companies trading at discounts to its own valuation estimates -- locking in gains on a position that’s soared more than 100% in 12 months is a pretty routine move.

It's also worth noting that the underlying business has been performing well. In its most recent earnings report (Q4 2025), WisdomTree posted record AUM of $144.5 billion -- up more than 30% year over year -- along with net income of $40.0 million, up roughly 47% year over year. The company also expanded its operating margin by 320 basis points for the full year. A newer growth engine -- tokenized funds on blockchain platforms -- saw AUM grow roughly 25x year over year to $770 million, a development that's drawing fresh attention from institutional investors.

Those looking for more diversified exposure to the ETF and asset management space might also consider broad financial sector funds, such as the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) or the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT:XLF).

Bottom line: For retail investors, this sale looks less like a red flag and more like a reminder that even strong performers get trimmed after big rallies.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WisdomTree. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.